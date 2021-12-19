WILLIAMSBURG — The Glendale girls basketball team dropped a 55-52 decision to host Williamsburg on Friday evening.
The Lady Pirates led 29-25 at the half, thanks to a 22-point second quarter and upped the advantage to 43-35 to start the fourth. Glendale rallied, but fell three points short.
Casey Kuhn led the Lady Vikings with 15 points. Minyhah Easterling (12) and Alyssa Sinclair (10) were also in double figures for Glendale, which slipped to 1-2 with the loss.
The Lady Vikings visit Curwensville on Tuesday.
Glendale—52
C. Kuhn 6 0-0 15, Best 4 0-0 9, Sinclair 4 1-5 10, Easterling 6 0-3 12, Peterson 3 0-0 6, B. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, Cavalet 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 1-8 52.
Williamsburg—55
Hileman 9 1-6 23, Woodruff 7 0-1 16, C. Carper 0 0-0 0, Norris 1 0-0 2, J. Carper 0 2-7 2, Frye 1 0-0 2, Prough 3 0-0 6, Raralli 1 0-2 2. Totals: 21 3-16 55.
Three-pointers: C. Kuhn 3, Best, Sinclair; Hileman 4, Woodruff 2.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 14 11 10 17—52
Williamsburg 7 22 14 12—55