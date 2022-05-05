ALLPORT — The Williamsburg softball team scored three runs in the top of the sixth to rally past host West Branch 6-4 on Thursday.
The Lady Warriors led 4-2 after five, thanks to a 3-run fifth that saw consecutive hits from Mallory Graham, Greysyn Gable and Makena Moore. Graham had an RBI double, Gable hit a run-producing triple and Moore knocked in a run with a base hit.
But Williamsburg’s Morgan Webb hit a solo homer in the sixth and the Lady Pirates scored a pair of unearned runs due to two West Branch errors.
Gable and Graham each had two hits for West Branch. Gable also had two RBIs. Brooke Bainey scored two runs.
Kamryn MacTavish pitched six innings for the Lady Warriors. She allowed six runs (only three earned) on six hits, while walking four batters and striking out seven.
The Lady Warriors slipped to 6-7 overall and 5-6 in the Inter County Conference.
West Branch is back in action Monday, hosting a doubleheader against Harmony.
Williamsburg—6
K.Calderwood p-ss 4100, Lansberry ss-p 3110, Brubaker 3b 3100, Norris 1b 4021, Prough rf 2000, Ranalli rf 2000, Webb 2b 3121, Simpson dp-2b 3000, M. Calderwood cf 4120, Harnish c 3110, Brubaker (flex) 0000. Totals: 0000.
West Branch—4
Cantolina cf 4010, Bainey ss-2b 3210, Graham lf 3121, Gable 3b 4122, Moore 1b 4011, Smeal pr 0000, MacTavish p-ss 1000, Royer c 1000, Betts rf 3010, Butler 2b 3000, Nelson p 0000. Totals: 26-4-8-4.
Score by Innings
Williamsburg 200 004 0—6 8 0
West Branch 001 030 0—4 8 2
Errors—Betts, Gable. 2B—Lansberry; Graham. 3B—Gable. HR—Webb (solo, 6th). SAC—Graham, MacTavish, Royer. SB—Gable, Graham. WP—MacTavish.
Pitching
Williamsburg: K. Calderwood—4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Lansberry—3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
West Branch: MacTavish—6 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO; Nelson—1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
WP—K. Calderwood. LP—MacTavish (2-1). Save—Lansberry.