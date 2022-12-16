FERNDALE — The Harmony girls basketball team dropped a 34-17 decision to host Ferndale on Friday.
The game was tied 12-12 at the half, but Ferndale outscored the Lady Owls 22-5 in the second half.
Jaylee Beck led Harmony with seven points.
The Lady Owls, who slipped to 1-4 with the loss, are back in action Thursday, hosting Glendale.
Harmony—17
Winings 1 1-6 4, Brothers 0 0-0 0, Passmore 0 2-4 2, Adams 0 0-0 0, Sheredy 1 0-0 2, Beck 2 3-4 7, Schneider 0 1-4 1, Fry 0 1-2 1. Totals: 4 10-16 17.
Ferndale—34
Wagner 6 0-2 13, Joyner 0 0-2 0, Chelman 4 0-2 8, Barley 1 2-4 4, Mason 3 2-4 8, Sechrengost 0 1-2 1, Leverknight 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 5-16 34.
Three-pointers: Winings; Wagner.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 2 10 4 1—17
Ferndale 6 6 12 10—34