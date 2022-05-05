NANTY GLO — The Harmony softball team fell to host Blacklick Valley 22-1 in three innings on Thursday.
Jaylee Beck led the Lady Owls with two of their five hits. Kara Davis added a double, while Sierra Yarnell scored Harmony’s run.
The Lady Owls slipped to 0-8 with the loss.
Harmony is scheduled to play at double header today at Curwensville. The first game is set to begin at 4 p.m.
Harmony—1
Winings 3b 2000, Davis 2b 2010, Beck p 2020, Sward 1b 2000, Yarnell ss 1100, Cunkelman cf 1010, A. Arnold c 1010, Sheredy rf-lf 0000, Oldaker lf 2000. Totals: 13-1-5-0.
Blacklick Valley—22
Myers 3b 2311, Slebodnick ss 2424, Zimmerman 1b 0301, Silko 2b 1312, Fatula p 1316, A. Chappell lf 2112, McQuay c 1113, Woods cr 0100, Schilling cf 2113, Rambeau 2210.
Score by Innings
Harmony 001— 1 5 0
Blacklick Valley 5(17)x—22 9 0
LOB—Harmony 4, Blacklick Valley 4. 2B—Davis; Fatula, Slebodnick, Schilling. HBP—Slebodnick, Silko, Schilling, McQuay.
Pitching
Harmony: Beck—2 IP, 9 H, 22 R, 22 ER, 15 BB, 3 SO.
Blacklick Valley: Fatula—3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Fatula. LP—Beck (0-8).