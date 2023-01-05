NANTY GLO — The Harmony girls basketball team fell to host Blacklick Valley 62-38 on Thursday.
Jaylee Beck led the Lady Owls with 18 points. Jayden Fry added seven.
Harmony slipped to 1-8 with the loss.
The Lady Owls host Purchase Line on Monday.
Harmony—38
Winings 2 0-0 5, Brothers 1 0-0 2, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Beck 7 4-6 18, Schneider 3 0-3 6, Fry 3 1-3 7. Totals: 16 5-12 38.
Blacklick Valley—62
Fatula 1 2-2 4, Szymusiak 11 0-2 24, Hoover 3 0-0 7, Kinter 3 2-5 10, Chappell 1 0-0 2, Gailey 0 0-0 0, McMullen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 6-15 62.
Three-pointers: Winings; Szymusiak 2, Kinter 2, Hoover.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 9 10 9 10—38
Blacklick Valley 14 11 22 15—62