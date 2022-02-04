JOHNSTOWN — The Harmony girls basketball team fell to host Ferndale 37-29 on Thursday.
The Lady Owls fell behind 16-5 after one quarter and trailed 20-12 at the break. Harmony closed to 28-23 by the end of the third, but Ferndale held them off.
Jaylee Beck led Harmony with 11 points.
The Lady Owls slipped to 1-15 with the loss. Harmony hosts Curwensville on Tuesday.
Harmony—29
Marissa Brothers 1 0-0 2, Kephart 3 1-2 7, Winings 1 0-9 2, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Schneider 0 0-0 0, Peace 0 0-0 0, Beck 4 3-7 11, Maria Kephart 0 0-0 0, Keener 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 7-24 29.
Ferndale—37
Wagner 5 2-6 18, McGough 0 0-0 0, Mason 3 0-0 6, Christman 5 2-3 14, Barley 0 0-2 0, Sechrengost 1 1-4 3, Himes 0 1-3 1, Barendale 0 0-0 0, Buksa 0 0-0 0, Hofecker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6-13 37.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 5 7 11 6—29
Ferndale 16 4 8 9—37