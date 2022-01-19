WESTOVER — The Harmony girls basketball team fell to visiting Purchase Line 72-12 on Wednesday evening.
Marissa Brothers scored four points to lead the Lady Owls, who dropped to 1-11 with the loss.
Harmony plays the Lady Dragons again Monday at Purchase Line.
Purchase Line—72
Smith 8 0-0 16, Scalese 8 7-8 23, Goss 4 1-2 9, B. Weaver 1 0-0 2, Hopkins 6 0-0 16, Layden 0 0-0 0, K. Weaver 2 1-2 6, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Faught 0 0-0 0, Himes 0 0-0 0, Nedrow 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 9-12 72.
Harmony—12
Marissa Brothers 2 0-0 4, Winings 0 0-2 0, Passmore 0 1-2 1, Schneider 0 0-0 0, Meagher 1 0-0 2, Peace 1 0-0 2, Beck 1 0-0 2, Mariah Brothers 0 1-2 1. Totals: 5 2-6 12.
Score by Quarters
Purchase Line 22 20 19 11—72
Harmony 4 2 4 2—12