WESTOVER — The Harmony softball team dropped both ends of a double header Tuesday against Purchase Line.
The Lady Dragons won both games in three innings, scoring a 20-5 victory in Game 1 and a 19-4 decision in Game 2.
Harmony had seven hits in the first game and a season-high nine in Game 2.
Sydney Winings and Holley Oldaker both had two hits in the second game. Kara Davis had a double.
In Game 1, Winings hit a double.
Purchase Line was led by Aniah Byers, who was 5-for-6 with seven runs scored and five RBIs in the two games.
Harmony (0-12) hosts Bishop Carroll on Thursday.
Game 1
Purchase Line—20
Byers ss 3433, Harbridge 1b 1411, Shaw 2b 0400, Nedrow dp 1012, Johnston 3223, Mumau 3b 1100, Buterbaugh p 2010, Falisec cf 3111, Lee lf 3210, Timko rf 1201, Ruddock ph 1000, Bennett 0000, Myers 0000. Totals: 19-20-10-11.
Harmony—5
Winings c 2110, Cunkelman cf 1110, Beck p 1100, Yarnell ss 1112, Sward 1b 2010, Davis 2b 2111, Sheredy 3b 1010, Arnold 3b 1000, Oldaker lf 2000, Dotts rf 2011. Totals: 15-5-7-4.
Score by Innings
Purchase Line (11)54—20 10 0
Harmony 005— 5 7 0
LOB—Purchase Line 7. Harmony 3. 2B—Falisec, Lee; Winings. HBP—Byers, Shaw, Buterbaugh, Falisec.
Pitching
Purchase Line: Buterbaugh—3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
Harmony: Beck—3 IP, 10 H, 20 R, 20 ER, 13 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Buterbaugh. LP—Beck.
Game 2
Harmony—4
Winings 1b 3120, Lynch cf 2000, Cunkleman cf 2000, Beck p 1110, Yarnell ss 2110, Sward c 1011, Oldaker lf 2121, Dotts rf 2011, Arnold ph 1000, Davis 3b 1010, Sheredy 0000. Totals: 17-4-9-3.
Purchase Line—19
Byers ss 3322, Harbrige 1b 3221, Shaw 2b 2211, Myers 0000, Nedrow c 0100, Mumau 3b 2100, Buterbaugh p 1000, Lee lf 2310, Falisec cf 1211, Johnston rf 1201, Timko cr 0100, Bennett cr 0200. Totals: 15-19-7-6.
Score by Innings
Harmony 301— 4 9 0
Purchase Line 61(12)—19 7 0
LOB—Harmony 6, Purchase Line 2. 2B—Davis. HBP—Beck; Shaw, Nedrow 2, Lee, Johnston.
Pitching
Harmony: Beck—2 2/3 IP, 7 H, 19 R, 19 ER, 9 BB, 7 SO.
Purchase Line: Buterbaugh—3 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Buterbaugh. LP—Beck (0-11).