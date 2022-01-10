NANTY GLO — The Harmony girls basketball team fell to host Blacklick Valley 63-45 on Monday,
Sherry Kephart led the Lady Owls with 22 points. Tyra Peace added nine.
Harmony slipped to 1-9 with the loss.
The Lady Owls visit Moshannon Valley on Wednesday.
Harmony—45
Marissa Brothers 0 0-0 0, Kephart 10 1-2 22, Winings 1 0-1 2, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Schneider 2 2-6 6, Meagher 0 0-0 0, Peace 4 0-0 9, Beck 2 2-4 6, Mariah Brothers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 5-13 45.
Blacklick Valley—63
Slebodnich 3 3-6 10, Zimmerman 1 0-0 2, Killinger 5 3-8 13, Fatula 1 6-7 8, Szymusiak 9 3-10 23, Marines 1 0-0 2, Chappel 0 1-2 1, Hoover 1 2-4 4, McKeel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 18-37 63.
Three-pointers: Kephart, Peace; Slabodnich, Szymusiak 2.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 5 17 9 13—45
Blacklick 10 18 22 14—63