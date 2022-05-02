WESTOVER — The Harmony softball fell to visiting Blacklick Valley 17-0 in three innings on Monday.
Jaylee Beck led the Lady Owls with two hits. Sierra Yarnell and Aaralyn Sward also had hits for Harmony, which slipped to 0-7 on the season.
The Lady Owls host Moshannon Valley on Wednesday.
Blacklick Valley—17
Myers c 1311, Slebodnick ss 1211, Zimmerman 3b 3333, Bantoletti 1b 2211, Fatula p 1000, A. Chappell cr 0100, McQuay cr 0100, Woods cr 0100, Chappell lf 1101, Mouroy 2b 2111, McLius cf 1101, Schilling rf 2101. Totals: 14-17-7-10.
Harmony—0
Winings c 0000, Yarnell 3b 2010, Beck p-2b 2020, Sward 1b 1010, Davis ss 1000, Cunkelman cf 1000, Sheredy 2b-lf 1000, Oldaker lf-p 1000, Arnold rf 1000. Totals: 10-0-4-0.
Score by Innings
Blacklick Valley 34(10)—17 7 0
Harmony 000— 0 4 0
LOB—Blacklick Valley 1, Harmony 4. 2B—Zimmerman, Myers, Slebodnick. HBP—Fatula (by Beck), Chappell 2 (by Beck).
Pitching
Blacklick Valley: Fatula—3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO.
Harmony: Beck—2 1/3 IP, 6 H, 17 R, 16 ER, 8 BB, 5 SO; Oldaker—2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Fatula. LP—Beck.