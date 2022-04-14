PHILIPSBURG — Mykenna Bryan singled home Logan Cutler in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday at Curtis Park to send the Philipsburg-Osceola softball team to a 5-4 victory over Bellefonte.
Cutler started the rally by reaching on a one-out error and Abby Vaux walked in front of Bryan, whose base hit gave the Lady Mounties their first win of 2022.
Paige Jarrett had two hits for P-O, while Karissa Taylor belted a solo home run. Alivia Bizzarri added a double.
Bizzarri was also the winning pitcher. She tossed all seven innings and allowed four runs (just one earned) on eight hits. She walked one batter and struck out five.
P-O improved to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Mounties travel to Hollidaysburg on Monday.
Bellefonte—4
Melius ss 4010, Reichert 2b 4020, Barnhart 3b 4000, Novitsky c 3110, Brown 1b 4000, Nau p 4110, Rimmey cf 3000, Shawley lf 3120, Cotter rf 3111. Totals: 32-4-8-1.
Philipsburg-Osceola—5
Jarrett cf 4121, Cutler ss 4211, Vaux 1b 3010, Bryan 3b 4011, Chverchko 2b 3010, Williams c 3010, Wayland 1000, Taylor 2111, Bizzarri p 3110, Herr lf 3000. Totals: 30-5-9-5.
Score by Innings
Bellefonte 010 012 0—4 8 2
P-O 003 100 1—5 9 4
LOB—Bellefonte 9, Philipsburg-Osceola 5. 2B—Shawley, Cotter, Reichert, Melius; Bizzarri. HR—Taylor. SAC—Rimmey.
Pitching
Bellefonte: Nau—6 1/3 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Bizzarri—7 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Bizzarri (1-2). LP—Nau.