BELLEFONTE — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team dropped a 3-1 decision to host Bellefonte on Wednesday.
The Lady Raiders led 2-0 when Chloe Matson cut the P-O deficit in half with a goal with 2:20 left in the first half. Natalie Kyler assisted on the play.
But Bellefonte went up 3-1 early in the second half on a PK and took the 3-1 win.
“Our team had a couple miscommunications, which proved costly, and we weren’t able to generate much of an offensive attack,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said. “So those need addressed before our next game.”
Kinley Bender made nine saves for P-O, which fell to 2-3 overall and 2-3 in the LHAC.
The Lady Mounties host Moshannon Valley Saturday.
Bellefonte 3,
Philipsburg-Osceola 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Laila Packer, B, (Angelina Kasak), 3:45.
2. Trinity Jackson, B, (unassisted), 27:09.
3. Chloe Matson, PO, (Natalie Kyler), 37:40.
Second Half
4. Kasak, B, (penalty kick), 45:49.
Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 2, Bellefonte 14.
Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender) 9, Bellefonte (Keira Whitman) 1.
Corner kicks: Philipsburg-Osceola 4, Bellefonte 3.