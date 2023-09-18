TYRONE — Chloe Matson scored three goals and added an assist Monday to lead the Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team to a 4-2 win over host Tyrone.

Matson assisted on Kendra Smith’s goal at 8:44 to help the Lady Mounties tie the game at 1-1.

Matson then scored at 14:05 and 18:47, both from Ellie Slogosky assists, to make it 3-1. She netted one more at 35:37 as P-O took a 4-1 lead into the break.

Kinley Bender made 5 saves to help P-O win its second straight and improve to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.

“We’ve played two really good games back-to-back and are firing on all cylinders,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said. “Our defensive players did a great job tonight, as did our offensive attack.

“We’re getting better and hopefully we’re ready to make a bit of a run. I’m proud of our girls. They play hard and are working well together. This was a great team win.”

The Lady Mounties host Huntingdon Thursday.

Philipsburg Osceola 4, Tyrone 2

Scoring Summary

First Half Score

1. Briley Campbell, T, (unassisted), 1:42.

2. Kendra Smith, PO, (Chloe Matson), 8:44.

3. Matson, PO, (Ellie Slogosky), 14:05.

4. Matson , PO, (Slogosky), 18:47.

5. Matson, PO, (unassisted), 35:37.

Second Half

6. Campbell, T, (unassisted), 42:57.

Shots: Philipsburg Osceola 9, Tyrone 7.

Saves: Philipsburg Osceola (Kinley Bender) 5, Tyrone (Pyper Sparklin) 5.

Corner kicks: Philipsburg Osceola 3, Tyrone 1.

