TYRONE — Chloe Matson scored three goals and added an assist Monday to lead the Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team to a 4-2 win over host Tyrone.
Matson assisted on Kendra Smith’s goal at 8:44 to help the Lady Mounties tie the game at 1-1.
Matson then scored at 14:05 and 18:47, both from Ellie Slogosky assists, to make it 3-1. She netted one more at 35:37 as P-O took a 4-1 lead into the break.
Kinley Bender made 5 saves to help P-O win its second straight and improve to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
“We’ve played two really good games back-to-back and are firing on all cylinders,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said. “Our defensive players did a great job tonight, as did our offensive attack.
“We’re getting better and hopefully we’re ready to make a bit of a run. I’m proud of our girls. They play hard and are working well together. This was a great team win.”
The Lady Mounties host Huntingdon Thursday.
Philipsburg Osceola 4, Tyrone 2
Scoring Summary
First Half Score
1. Briley Campbell, T, (unassisted), 1:42.
2. Kendra Smith, PO, (Chloe Matson), 8:44.
3. Matson, PO, (Ellie Slogosky), 14:05.
4. Matson , PO, (Slogosky), 18:47.
5. Matson, PO, (unassisted), 35:37.
Second Half
6. Campbell, T, (unassisted), 42:57.
Shots: Philipsburg Osceola 9, Tyrone 7.
Saves: Philipsburg Osceola (Kinley Bender) 5, Tyrone (Pyper Sparklin) 5.
Corner kicks: Philipsburg Osceola 3, Tyrone 1.