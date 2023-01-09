WESTOVER — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team rallied from a 17-15 halftime deficit to defeat host Harmony 39-32 on Monday.
Khendyl Sharrer led the Lady Mounties with 12 points.
Jaylee Beck paced the Lady Owls with 10 points.
P-O improved to 3-5 with the win, while Harmony fell to 1-9.
The Lady Mounties are back in action today at Bellefonte. The Lady Owls host Curwensville Thursday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—39
Warlow 3 0-0 6, Malinich 1 0-0 2, Potter 1 0-0 3, Sharrer 6 0-4 12, Thorp 2 1-1 5, Gustkey 1 3-4 6, Wood 1 0-0 2, Minarchick 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 1 1-3. Totals: 16 5-11 39.
Harmony—32
Winings 1 1-2 4, Brothers 0 0-2 0, Passmore 1 1-7 3, Beck 5 0-0 10, Schneider 4 0-0 8, Fry 2 1-3 7. Totals: 13 3-14 32.
Three-pointers: Potter, Gustkey; Winings, Fry 2.
Score by Quarters
Philipsburg-Osceola 7 10 12 10—39
Harmony 8 9 9 6—32