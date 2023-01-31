PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team outscored visiting Northern Cambria 17-6 in the second quarter and went on to win by a 40-27 decision.
Khendyl Sharrer led the Lady Mounties with 13 points and added 10 steals. That gives Sharrer 104 steals for the season, which breaks the single-season record of 94 previously held by Halle Herrington.
Emily Gustkey added eight points for the Lady Mounties, who improved to 4-14 on the season. Northern Cambria slipped to 3-15.
The Lady Mounties are back in action Thursday, hosting Bellefonte.
Northern Cambria—27
Carallo 2 0-3 4, Formeck 4 0-2 8, Leese 0 0-0 0, Miller 4 1-5 9, Yahner 0 0-0 0, Depetro 1 0-0 2, Boring 0 0-0 0, Olish 2 0-0 4, Abel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 1-10 27.
Philipsburg-Osceola—40
Warlow 3 0-0 6, Malinich 1 3-4 5, Gustkey 3 1-2 8, Sharrer 5 2-4 13, Thorp 2 2-2 6, Hughes 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Wood 0 0-0 0, Minarchick 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 9-12 40.
Three-pointers: Gustkey.
Score by Quarters
Northern 6 6 7 8—27
P-O 7 17 7 9—40