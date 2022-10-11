HUNTINGDON — Cynthia Fagan scored with 1:34 left in regulation to tie the game for host Huntingdon and the Lady Bearcats ended up with a 1-1 double overtime tie with Philipsburg-Osceola.

Chloe Matson put the Lady Mounties on the scoreboard at 24:11 of the first half.

Kinley Bender made 12 saves for P-O, which moved to 5-9-1 overall and 2-8-1 in the Mountain League. Huntingdon is 0-10-1 in league play.

P-O hosts Penns Valley today.

Huntingdon 1,

Philipsburg-Osceola 1

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Chloe Matson, PO, (unassisted), 24:11.

Second Half

2. Cynthia Fagan, H, (unassisted), 78:26.

Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 17, Huntingdon 16.

Philipsburg-Osceola: (Kinley Bender) 12, Huntingdon (Molly Millar) 7.

Corner kicks: Philipsburg-Osceola 9, Huntingdon 9.

