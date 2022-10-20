PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team beat Central Mountain Thursday in straight sets, winning 25-16, 25-18 and 25-16.
Reese Hazelton led the Lady Mounties with 17 kills and seven digs. Natalie Betz recorded 18 assists, while Maddy Lumadue added 11 assists and eight service points.
Sophie Granville registered 10 service points, Annie Johnson had six digs and Megan Johnson picked up four blocks.
The Lady Mounties improved to 14-1 with the win.
P-O is back in action Saturday at the Clarion Tournament.