PATTON — Khendyl Sharrer scored with six seconds left in regulation to lift the Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team to a 5-4 victory over host Cambria Heights on Thursday.
Sharrer also added an assist on a Schenley Farrell goal about six minutes earlier that tied the game.
Farrell and Lily Warlow scored in the first half, giving the Lady Mounties a 2-1 lead at the break.
Tatelynne Swatsworth made it 3-1 for P-O at 52:02, but Heights scored the next three goals to take a 4-3 advantage.
P-O improved to 6-10 with the win.
“It was a good team win,” said P-O head coach Joe Matson. “We have two games left and are hoping to finish strong.”
The Lady Mounties host Hollidaysburg Monday.
Philipsburg-Osceola 5, Cambria Heights 4
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Karli Storm, CH, 11:44.
2. Schenley Farrell, PO, (Lily Warlow), 20:20.
3. Warlow, PO, 21:34.
Second Half
4. Tatelynne Swatsworth, PO, 52:02.
5. Haley Drass, CH, 58:10
6. Hannah Hite, CH, 64:42.
7. Hite, CH, 66:35.
8. Farrell, PO, (Khendy; Sharrer), 74:05.
9. Sharrer, PO, 79:54.
Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 11, Cambria Heights 12.
Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender, Paige Rishel) 8, Cambria Heights (Isabella Pritchard) 4.
Corner kicks: Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Cambria Heights 2.