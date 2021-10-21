PATTON — Khendyl Sharrer scored with six seconds left in regulation to lift the Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team to a 5-4 victory over host Cambria Heights on Thursday.

Sharrer also added an assist on a Schenley Farrell goal about six minutes earlier that tied the game.

Farrell and Lily Warlow scored in the first half, giving the Lady Mounties a 2-1 lead at the break.

Tatelynne Swatsworth made it 3-1 for P-O at 52:02, but Heights scored the next three goals to take a 4-3 advantage.

P-O improved to 6-10 with the win.

“It was a good team win,” said P-O head coach Joe Matson. “We have two games left and are hoping to finish strong.”

The Lady Mounties host Hollidaysburg Monday.

Philipsburg-Osceola 5, Cambria Heights 4

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Karli Storm, CH, 11:44.

2. Schenley Farrell, PO, (Lily Warlow), 20:20.

3. Warlow, PO, 21:34.

Second Half

4. Tatelynne Swatsworth, PO, 52:02.

5. Haley Drass, CH, 58:10

6. Hannah Hite, CH, 64:42.

7. Hite, CH, 66:35.

8. Farrell, PO, (Khendy; Sharrer), 74:05.

9. Sharrer, PO, 79:54.

Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 11, Cambria Heights 12.

Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender, Paige Rishel) 8, Cambria Heights (Isabella Pritchard) 4.

Corner kicks: Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Cambria Heights 2.

