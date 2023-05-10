PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola softball team was shut out by Central on Wednesday afternoon 6-0.
The Lady Mounties had just two hits on the day.
Alivia Bizzarri struck out 10 Central batters, but took the loss. She gave up six runs on nine hits and six walks.
Philipsburg-Osceola fell to 7-9 overall and 4-8 in the Mountain League. The Lady Mounties host Clearfield today.
Central—6
Kennedy cf 3220, Fetzer 1b 3221, Lynn p 2212, Ellis c 2000, Rhodes ss 4020, Hazenstab 2b 4000, Dickson 3b 1000, Hoyt 2b 3012, Renner lf 4010, Kensinger rf 3000. Totals: 29-6-9-5.
Philipsburg-Osceola—0
Gustkey 2b 3010, Barnett rf 1000, Jarrett rf 1000, Bryan 3b 2000, Bizzarri p 3010, Vaux 1b 3000, Williams c 1000, Herr cf 3000, Havens ss 3000, Hampton lf 2000, Wayland cr 0000. Totals: 22-0-2-0.
Score by Innings
Central 300 000 3—6 9 0
P-O 000 000 0—0 2 0
LOB—Central 8, Philipsburg-Osceola 5. 2B—Fetzer, Renner, Rhodes, Kennedy. HR—Lynn. SB—Kennedy. CS—Renner. HBP—Williams.
Pitching
Central: Lynn—7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 12 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Bizzarri—7 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 10 SO.
WP—Lynn. LP—Bizzarri (5-6).