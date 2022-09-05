ALLPORT — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team went 1-1 Saturday at the West Branch Kickoff Tournament.
The Lady Mounties topped Clarion 8-1 in the consolation game after dropping an 8-0 decision to State College in the opening match.
Chloe Matson and Khendyl Sharrer each scored three goals and had one assist against Clarion. Tatelynne Swatsworth added a goal and an assist, while Maddyx Hampton netted a goal. Olivia Hutton had an assist.
“We rebounded well after a physical match versus State College,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said. “Our players’ level of passing and communication improved. This game was a better representation of who we are and we look forward to next week’s matches at Clearfield and Bald Eagle Area.”
P-O was outshot 20-2 in the 8-0 loss to State College.
“We ran into a good State College team,” Matson said. “They passed the ball exceptionally well and tested our stamina and positioning. They were a physical team that was first to the ball and worked well together.”
The Lady Mounties travel to Clearfield today.