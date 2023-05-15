NEW PARIS — The Philipsburg-Osceola softball team dropped an 11-4 decision to host Chestnut Ridge on Monday.
Emily Gustkey and Maddyx Hampton led the Lady Mounties with two hits apiece. Gustkey scored two runs.
Payton Barnett and Emily Herr each added doubles. Barnett recorded two RBIs.
P-O slipped to 7-12 with the loss. The Lady Mounties host Hollidaysburg on Wednesday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—4
Gustkey 2b 4220, Barnett rf 3012, Bizzarri 1b-p 2000, Bryan 3b 3000, Williams c 3000, Vaux p-1b 4000, Hampton ss 4020, Jarrett lf 3110, Herr cf 4010, Wayland cr 0000, Bayne cr 0100, Gallaher cr 00000. Totals: 30-4-7-2.
Chestnut Ridge—11
Wingard ss 3320, L. Corle 3b 4112, N. Corle lf 3112, Henderson c 4341, Motter p 4023, Whysong 2b 3110, Lazor cf 4013, Short 1b 4000, Mouck rf 2100, Snider 0000, Harbaugh cr 0100. Totals: 31-11-12-11.
Score by Innings
P-O 000 022 0— 4 7 3
C. Ridge 013 304 x—11 12 3
LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 11, Chestnut Ridge 6. DP—Philipsburg-Osceola. 2B—Barnett, Herr; L. Corle, Henderson 3, Motter. SAC—Barnett.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Vaux—3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Bizzarri—3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO.
Chestnut Ridge: Motter—7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 13 SO.
WP—Motter. LP—Vaux.