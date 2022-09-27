PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team was shut out by visiting Hollidaysburg 4-0 on Tuesday.
Chloe Stoehr scored two goals for the Lady Tigers.
P-O keeper Kinley Bender made 12 saves.
“Both teams had to deal with the elements while playing in monsoon-like conditions at Mountaineer Stadium,” P-O head coach Joe matson said. “Despite the loss, the Lady Mountaineers demonstrated improvement in their passing game and will keep working hard to get better.”
P-O slipped to 6-5 with the loss.
The Lady Mounties host Clearfield on Thursday.
Hollidaysburg 4,
Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Chloe Stoehr, H, (Abby Bell), 3:20.
2. Stoehr, H, (Lauren Stevenson), 7:03.
3. Kennedy McHugh, H, (unassisted).
Second Half
4. Stevenson, H, (unassisted), 63:26.
Shots: Hollidaysburg 22, Philipsburg-Osceola 6.
Saves: Hollidaysburg (Natalie Foster) 1, Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender) 12.
Corner kicks: Hollidaysburg 3, Philipsburg-Osceola 0.