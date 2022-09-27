PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team was shut out by visiting Hollidaysburg 4-0 on Tuesday.

Chloe Stoehr scored two goals for the Lady Tigers.

P-O keeper Kinley Bender made 12 saves.

“Both teams had to deal with the elements while playing in monsoon-like conditions at Mountaineer Stadium,” P-O head coach Joe matson said. “Despite the loss, the Lady Mountaineers demonstrated improvement in their passing game and will keep working hard to get better.”

P-O slipped to 6-5 with the loss.

The Lady Mounties host Clearfield on Thursday.

Hollidaysburg 4,

Philipsburg-Osceola 0

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Chloe Stoehr, H, (Abby Bell), 3:20.

2. Stoehr, H, (Lauren Stevenson), 7:03.

3. Kennedy McHugh, H, (unassisted).

Second Half

4. Stevenson, H, (unassisted), 63:26.

Shots: Hollidaysburg 22, Philipsburg-Osceola 6.

Saves: Hollidaysburg (Natalie Foster) 1, Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender) 12.

Corner kicks: Hollidaysburg 3, Philipsburg-Osceola 0.

