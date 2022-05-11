BELLEFONTE — The Philipsburg-Osceola softball team dropped an 8-5 decision to host Bellefonte on Wednesday,
The Lady Mounties plated three in the top of the first, but Bellefonte responded with one in the home half of the frame then took the lead for good with five in the second.
Karissa Taylor led the Lady Mounties with three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs.
Paige Jarrett added two hits, including a double, and knocked in a run.
Jocelyn Williams also hit a double.
P-O slipped to 4-8 overall and 4-6 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Mounties visit Central today.
Philipsburg-Osceola—5
Jarrett cf 4121, Cutler ss 3110, Bryan 3b 4110, Taylor dp 4133, Vaux 1b 3000, Chverchko 2b 4010, Herr lf 2001, Williams c 3110, Bizzarri p 3000, Betz rf (flex) 0000. Totals: 30-5-9-5.
Bellefonte—8
Melius ss 4221, Reichert 2b 4111, Barnhart 3b 3222, Brown 1b 3112, Lose c 3011, Shawley dp 3000, Ripka lf 3120, Clarkson p 3000, Cotter rf 3100, Rimmey cf (flex) 0000. Totals: 29-8-9-7.
Score by Innings
P-O 300 011 0—5 9 3
Bellefonte 152 000 x—8 9 0
Errors—Betz, Cutler, Williams. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 7, Bellefonte 3. 2B—Jarrett, Williams; Melius, Ripka. HR—Taylor; Brown. HBP—Herr (by Clarkson). WP—Clarkson.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Bizzarri—6 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Bellefonte: Clarkson—7 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO.
WP—Clarkson. LP—Bizzarri (4-5).