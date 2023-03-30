PHILIPSBURG — The Central Mountain softball team shook off a slow start against Philipsburg-Osceola Thursday at Curtis Park, running to a 20-4 victory over the Lady Mounties in five innings.
P-O led 1-0 after two innings, but the Wildcats exploded for eight runs in the third then tacked on 12 more over the next two innings.
Central Mountain rapped 19 hits, including a pair of home runs.
Abby Vaux led P-O with two hits and two RBIs. Mykenna Bryan added a double, while Payton Barrett scored two runs.
Central Mountain—20
Bowman 3b 5345, Lininger dp 5221, Hardy 1b 4233, Kunes ss 4210, Wian cf 3322, Saar c 4325, Mitchell lf 4222, Burrows rf 3221, Peters rf 1000, Wahlers 2b 0100, Walker 2b 1110, McKeague (flex) p 0000. Totals: 34-20-19-19.
Philipsburg-Osceola—4
Hampton ss 1011, Gustkey 2b 3000, Bryan 3b 3110, Bizzarri p-1b 3010, Barnett rf 2210, Williams c 2011, Herr cf 2000, Vaux 1b-p 2022, Wayland lf 1000, Jarrett lf 0000, Havens cr 0100, Pitts cr 0000. Totals: 19-4-7-4.
Score by Innings
Central Mountain 008 75—20 19 0
P-O 010 21— 4 7 3
Errors—Bryan, Herr 2. LOB—Central Mountain 5, Philipsburg-Osceola 6. 2B—Bowman 2, Lininger, Hardy, Mitchell; Bryan. HR—Bowman, Saar. SAC—Wahlers; Williams, Herr. SB—Bowman, Kunes; Hampton 2. CS—Pitts.
Pitching
Central Mountain: McKeague—5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Bizzarri—3 1/3 IP, 12 H, 15 R, 15 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO; Vaux—1 2/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—McKeague. LP—Bizzarri (2-1).