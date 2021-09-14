TYRONE — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team fell to host Tyrone 6-2 on Tuesday.
The Lady Mounties trailed just 2-1 at the half, but were outscored 4-1 over the final 40 minutes of play.
“Our team once again played a fundamentally sound first half but was outplayed in the second,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said. “We have yet to string together consecutive halves.”
Schenley Farrell and Khendyl Sharrer had the goals for the Lady Mounties. Chloe Matson and Lily Warlow recorded assists.
Paige Rishel made 19 saves for P-O.
P-O (0-3) hosts Huntingdon on Thursday.
Tyrone 6, Philipsburg-Osceola 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Avalyn Moore, T, (Chloe LaRosa), 5:16.
2. Schenley Farrell, PO, (Chloe Matson), 9:53.
3. LaRosa, T, (Eliza Vance), 38:00.
Second Half
4. Own Goal, T, 45:01.
5. LaRosa, T, (unassisted), 51:41.
6. LaRosa, T, (Annie Bardell), 67:49.
7. Vance, T, (unassisted), 71:23.
8. Khendyl Sharer, (Lily Warlow), 78:24
Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 13, Tyrone 25.
Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Paige Rishel) 19, Tyrone (Rayann Walls) 8.
Corner kicks: Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Tyrone 4.