PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team dropped a 4-1 decision to Tyrone on Tuesday.

Chloe LaRosa scored all four goals for the Lady Eagles.

P-O’s goal was by Chloe Matson.

With the loss, the Lady Mounties slipped to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the Mountain League.

Philipsburg-Osceola is back in action Thursday, hosting Huntingdon.

Tyrone 4, Philipsburg-Osceola 1

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Chloe LaRose, T, (unassisted), 16:32.

2. LaRosa, T, (unassisted), 39:38.

Second Half

3. LaRosa, T, (unassisted), 44:34.

4. LaRosa, T, (unassisted), 57:48.

5. Chloe Matson, PO, (unassisted), 65:05.

Shots: Tyrone 21, Philipsburg-Osceola 14.

Saves: Tyrone (Makenzie Soellner) 11, (Kinley Bender) 7.

Corner kicks: Tyrone 2, Philipsburg-Osceola 2.

