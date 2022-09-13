PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team dropped a 4-1 decision to Tyrone on Tuesday.
Chloe LaRosa scored all four goals for the Lady Eagles.
P-O’s goal was by Chloe Matson.
With the loss, the Lady Mounties slipped to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the Mountain League.
Philipsburg-Osceola is back in action Thursday, hosting Huntingdon.
Tyrone 4, Philipsburg-Osceola 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Chloe LaRose, T, (unassisted), 16:32.
2. LaRosa, T, (unassisted), 39:38.
Second Half
3. LaRosa, T, (unassisted), 44:34.
4. LaRosa, T, (unassisted), 57:48.
5. Chloe Matson, PO, (unassisted), 65:05.
Shots: Tyrone 21, Philipsburg-Osceola 14.
Saves: Tyrone (Makenzie Soellner) 11, (Kinley Bender) 7.
Corner kicks: Tyrone 2, Philipsburg-Osceola 2.