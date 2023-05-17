PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola softball team wrapped up its regular season Wednesday at Curtis Park with a 7-2 loss to visiting Hollidaysburg.
The Lady Tigers scored two runs in each of the first two innings to seize control.
Alivia Bizzarri and Emily Gustkey each had two hits for the Lady Mounties.
Bizzarri had a solo home run in the third and finished the game with both P-O RBIs.
Gustkey and Payton Barnett both hit doubles.
Bizzarri took the loss after pitching seven innings and allowing seven runs (just three earned) on eight hits.
She struck out nine batters and walked eight.
P-O ended the regular season with a record of 7-13 and finished the Mountain League slate at 4-10.
The Lady Mounties are back in action Monday in the District 6 class 3A playoffs. Eighth-seeded P-O travels to top seed and undefeated Central Cambria.
Hollidaysburg—7
O. Vincent p 3221, Dawson ss 3111, Shay c 4010, Peacock cr 0100, Steiner 2b 3012, Malone 3b 3000, Chandler 3b 1000, Musselman 1b 3110, M. Vincent cf 3110, Knab lf 4110, Alexy rf 4000. Totals: 31-7-8-4.
Philipsburg-Osceola—2
Barnett rf 4110, Gustkey 2b 3020, Bizzarri p 2122, Bryan 3b 3000, Hampton ss 3000, Wayland ph 1000, Williams c 2010, Havens cr 0000, Jarrett lf 3000, Fleck ph 1000, Vaux 1b 3010, Herr cf 2000. Totals: 27-2-7-2.
Score by Innings
Hollidaysburg 220 011 1—7 8 1
P-O 101 000 0—2 7 5
Errors—Malone; Gustkey, Hampton 2, Jarrett, Williams, LOB—Hollidaysburg 10, Philipsburg-Osceola 12. DP—Philipsburg-Osceola. 2N—Shay; Barnett, Gustkey. HR—O. Vincent (solo, 5th); Bizzarri (solo, 3rd). SAC—Gustkey, Herr. SB—O. Vincent.
Pitching
Hollidaysburg: O. Vincent—7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 14 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Bizzarri—7 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 8 BB, 9 SO.
WP—O. Vincent. LP—Bizzarri (5-8).