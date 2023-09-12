PHILIPSBURG — Hailey Degol netted two goals 41 seconds apart Tuesday at Mountaineer Stadium to lift visiting Bishop Guilfoyle to a 4-1 victory.
Degol also scored early in the second half, giving the Lady Marauders a 2-0 advantage, but P-O answered just 2:24 later when Chloe Matson converted a Lily Warlow corner kick.
But the Lady Mounties were unable to generate any consistent offense and could not complete the comeback. Guilfoyle outshot the hosts 16-3 and had a 10-2 advantage in corner kicks.
“They are a good team and they controlled all three facets of the game,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said. “They were really good possessing the ball, and we weren’t. We overcommitted too much on defense, and we gave them too much respect by letting players open and giving them too much room.
“They outplayed us, and we did not play well.”
Guilfoyle opened the scoring just 3:12 into the game.
Degol fired a shot toward the goal that was initially blocked by a P-O defender, but Emma Marasco corralled it and sent the ball by Lady Mountie keeper Kinley Bender for the 1-0 advantage.
While Bender was not able to stop that shot, she did all she could to keep the Lady Mounties in the game, coming up with big save after big save in the first half. She stopped six shots in the half and was helped out by center defenders Alivia Bizzarri and Olivia Hutton, who thwarted several advances during the game.
“Kinley made some nice saves and Bizzarri and Hutton did well on defense,” Matson said. Not having Madison Barger hurt, but there are no excuses. It’s next man up.”
The game was 1-0 at the half when a rainstorm hit. The teams played in a driving rain much of the second half.
It didn’t seem to bother the Lady Marauders, who netted three more goals, often taking advantage of counter attacks.
“At times when out offense was thwarted, we got beat on transition,” Matson said. “We just didn’t get back on defense in time. We need to get this corrected.
“Bishop Guilfoyle is a good team. They came out and did what they planned to do. We need to put this game behind us and come out and play better against Bellefonte.
B.G. improved to 5-0.
The Lady Mounties, who fell to 2-2, visit the Lady Raiders today at 6 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle 4,
Philipsburg-Osceola 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emma Marasco, BG, (Hailey Degol), 3:12.
Second Half
2. Degol, BG, (unassisted), 44:24.
3. Chloe Matson, PO, (Lily Warlow), 46:00.
4. Degol, BG, 58:23.
5. Degol, BG, 59:04.
Shots: Bishop Guilfoyle 16, Philipsburg-Osceola 3.
Saves: Bishop Guilfouyle (Abrie Rumfola) 2, Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender) 10.
Corner kicks: Bishop Guilfoyle 10, Philipsburg-Osceola 2.