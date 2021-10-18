PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team was shut out by visiting Bellefonte 2-0 on Monday.
The Lady Mounties outshot the Lady Raiders, but couldn’t capitalize on their chances.
Madison Hubbs and Mo Zubler scored for Bellefonte.
Kinley Bender notched three saves for P-O, which slipped to 5-10 with the loss.
P-O is back in action Thursday at 4 p.m. at Cambria Heights.
Bellefonte 2,
Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Madison Hubbs, B, (unassisted), 39:52.
Second Half
2. Mo Zubler, B, (unassisted), 77:00.
Shots: Bellefonte 6, Philipsburg-Osceola 12.
Saves: Bellefonte 8, Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender) 3.
Corner kicks: Philipsburg-Osceola 2, Bellefonte 1.