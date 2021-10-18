PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team was shut out by visiting Bellefonte 2-0 on Monday.

The Lady Mounties outshot the Lady Raiders, but couldn’t capitalize on their chances.

Madison Hubbs and Mo Zubler scored for Bellefonte.

Kinley Bender notched three saves for P-O, which slipped to 5-10 with the loss.

P-O is back in action Thursday at 4 p.m. at Cambria Heights.

Bellefonte 2,

Philipsburg-Osceola 0

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Madison Hubbs, B, (unassisted), 39:52.

Second Half

2. Mo Zubler, B, (unassisted), 77:00.

Shots: Bellefonte 6, Philipsburg-Osceola 12.

Saves: Bellefonte 8, Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender) 3.

Corner kicks: Philipsburg-Osceola 2, Bellefonte 1.

