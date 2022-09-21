BELLFONTE — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team was edged by host Bellefonte 2-1 in double overtime on Wednesday.
Allison Beekey scored with 7:52 left in the second OT to lift the Lady Raiders to the win. Beekey also scored the Lady Raiders’ first goal just 6:29 into the game.
P-O’s Chloe Matson tied the game with 7:52 left in regulation off an assist from Lily Warlow.
“The Bellefonte defense was disciplined and our offense wasn’t able to get much going,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said. “Bellefonte did a really good job marking up and winning 50/50 balls, and that lad to our demise.”
The Lady Mounties slipped to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the Mountain League.
P-O hosts Moshannon Valley on Saturday.
Bellefonte 2, Philipsburg-Osceola 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Allison Beekey, B, 6:59.
Second Half
2. Chloe Matson, PO, (Lily Warlow), 71:08
Overtime
3. Beekey, B, 91:08.
Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 9, Bellefonte 26.
Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender) 21, Bellefonte (Keira Whitman) 6.
Corner kicks: Philipsburg-Osceola 2, Bellefonte 2.