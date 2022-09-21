BELLFONTE — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team was edged by host Bellefonte 2-1 in double overtime on Wednesday.

Allison Beekey scored with 7:52 left in the second OT to lift the Lady Raiders to the win. Beekey also scored the Lady Raiders’ first goal just 6:29 into the game.

P-O’s Chloe Matson tied the game with 7:52 left in regulation off an assist from Lily Warlow.

“The Bellefonte defense was disciplined and our offense wasn’t able to get much going,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said. “Bellefonte did a really good job marking up and winning 50/50 balls, and that lad to our demise.”

The Lady Mounties slipped to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the Mountain League.

P-O hosts Moshannon Valley on Saturday.

Bellefonte 2, Philipsburg-Osceola 1

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Allison Beekey, B, 6:59.

Second Half

2. Chloe Matson, PO, (Lily Warlow), 71:08

Overtime

3. Beekey, B, 91:08.

Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 9, Bellefonte 26.

Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender) 21, Bellefonte (Keira Whitman) 6.

Corner kicks: Philipsburg-Osceola 2, Bellefonte 2.

