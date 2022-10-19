HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team closed its season Wednesday with a 4-0 loss to host Hollidaysburg.
The Lady Tigers held a 29-4 shot advantage on P-O, which got 12 saves from Paige Rishel and eight from Kinley Bender.
The Lady Mounties finished the season with a record of 5-12-1. They were 2-11-1 in the Mountain League.
“I’m proud of our girls for not giving up and playing hard through adversity this season,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said. “We’re losing only one senior (Rishel) to graduation, so the future looks bright.”
Hollidaysburg 4,
Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Chloe Stoehr, H, 6:51.
2. Ava Miller, H, 7:49.
3. Kennedy McHugh, H, 26:33.
4. Miller, H, 31:15.
Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 4, Hollidaysburg 29.
Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender 8, Paige Rishel 12), Hollidaysburg (Erin McGinnis) 3.
Corner kicks: Philipsburg-Osceola 2, Hollidaysburg 6.