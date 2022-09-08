WINGATE — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team lost a heartbreaker on the road Thursday, falling to host Bald Eagle Area 1-0.
Lady Eagle McKenzie Bickel scored an unassisted goal with 2:51 left in regulation to lift her team to victory.
“This was the best game we’ve played all season and despite being a heartbreaking loss, we’re learning a lot about our team and settling into a style of play that will be consistent from this point on,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said. “Our girls played hard until the end, and that’s all you can ask for.”
Kinley Bender made 10 saves for the Lady Mounties, who slipped to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the Mountain League.
P-O hosts Tyrone Tuesday.
Bald Eagle Area 1,
Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Scoring Summary
Second Half
1. McKenzie Bickel, BEA, (unassisted), 77:09.
Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 6, Bald Eagle Area 12.
Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender) 10, Bald Eagle Area (Mackenzie Vozniak) 4.
Corner kicks: Philipsburg-Osceola 5, Bald Eagle Area 1.