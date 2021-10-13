SPRING MILLS — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team dropped a tough 2-1 decision to host Penns Valley on Wednesday evening.
The Lady Rams scored on a penalty kick with 12 seconds left in the game after P-O was called for a hand ball in the box.
Lily Warlow had the goal for the Lady Mounties, which slipped to 5-8 on the season.
Kinley Bender made seven saves.
“Kinley Bender, Savannah Miller and the defensive unit played an outstanding game,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said. “For us to take the next step we need to be more threatening on the offensive side of the field. Our players are working hard, but our margin of error is slim. Somehow we’ve got to find ways to manufacture more goals.”
P-O is back in action Saturday, playing host to West Branch at 11:30 a.m.
Penns Valley 2,
Philipsburg-Osceola 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Lily Warlow, PO, (unassisted), 1:53.
2. Cate Goodwin, PV, (unassisted), 39:38.
Second Half
3. R. Gillespie, PV. (penalty kick), 78:48.
Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 9, Penns Valley 17.
Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender) 15, Penns Valley (Noelle Webb) 7.
Corner Kicks: Philipsburg 2, Penns Valley 7