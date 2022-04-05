PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola softball team was edged by visiting Chestnut Ridge 10-9 Tuesday at Curtis Park.
The Lady Mounties led 9-7 after five innings, but Ridge scored the final three runs, including one in the top of the seventh, to rally for the victory.
Abby Vaux led the P-O offense with three hits, including a double, while scoring two runs and knocking in one.
Makenna Bryan added two hits and scored two runs, while both Alivia Bizzarri and Paige Jarrett clubbed home runs. Bizzarri had three RBIs.
P-O dipped to 0-3 with the loss.
The Lady Mounties visit Huntingdon Thursday.
Chestnut Ridge—10
Dunlap p-ss 4122, Corle 2b 4232, Wingard ss-p 5221, Henderson c 5212, Short lf 3000, Giovanelli 1b 2111, Ansell cf 4000, Shippy 3b 3121, Heider rf 2100. Totals: 32-10-11-9.
Philipsburg-Osceola—9
Jarrett cf 3211, Chverchko 3b 4112, Cutler 2b 4000, Bryan ss 4220, Vaux 1b-rf-p 4231, Williams c 3000, Taylor p-1b 4000, Bizzarri rf-p 3113, Herr lf 2110, Havens rf-cr 000, Betz cr 0000. Totals: 31-9-9-7.
Score by Innings
Chestnut R 403 002 1—10 11 2
P-O 031 500 0— 9 9 2
LOB—Chestnut Ridge 10, Philipsburg-Osceola 5. 2B—Giovanelli; Chverchko, Vaux. 3B—Corle. HR—Corle, Henderson; Bizzarri, Jarrett. SAC—Heider, Corle; Herr. SF—Giovanelli. HBP—Dunlap (by Taylor). SB—Dunlap.
Pitching
Chestnut Ridge: Dunlap—4 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Wingard—3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Taylor—0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Bizzarri—5 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Vaux—2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Wingard. LP—Vaux.