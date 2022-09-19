SPRING MILLS — Lily Warlow scored early in overtime Monday at Penns Valley to lift the Lady Mounties to a 4-3 victory, spoiling the Lady Rams’ Senior Night.
Penns Valley, which slipped to 7-1 with the loss, led 2-0 at the half, but P-O rallied to take the lead with tree second-half tallies.
Warlow cut the P-O deficit in half just 3:50 into the second half off a Tatelynne Swatsworth assist.
Khendyl Sharrer tied the match at 61:24. Chloe Matson assisted on the goal then gave the Lady Mounties the lead at 75:28 with an unassisted tally.
Penns Valley’s Scottie Dinges, who scored once in the first half, tied the game with just 2:24 remaining.
But P-O got the win with the Warlow goal in OT to even its record at 4-4.
Kinley Bender made 21 saves for the Lady Mounties, who were outshot 32-10.
P-O has won three straight and are back in action on Wednesday evening at Bellefonte.
Philipsburg-Osceola 4,
Penns Valley 3,
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Nicole Denger, PV, 21:31.
2. Scottie Dinges, PV, 26:26.
Second Half
3. Lily Warlow, PO, (Tatelynne Swatsworth), 43:50.
4. Khendyl Sharrer, PO, (Chloe Matson), 61:24.
5. PO (Matson), 75:28.
6. Dinges, PV, 77:36.
Overtime
7. Warlow, PO, (Matson), 81:27.
Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 10, Penns Valley 32
Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender) 21, Penns Valley (Avery Dinges) 6.
Corner kicks: Philipsburg-Osceola 1, Penns Valley 8.