SPRING MILLS — Lily Warlow scored early in overtime Monday at Penns Valley to lift the Lady Mounties to a 4-3 victory, spoiling the Lady Rams’ Senior Night.

Penns Valley, which slipped to 7-1 with the loss, led 2-0 at the half, but P-O rallied to take the lead with tree second-half tallies.

Warlow cut the P-O deficit in half just 3:50 into the second half off a Tatelynne Swatsworth assist.

Khendyl Sharrer tied the match at 61:24. Chloe Matson assisted on the goal then gave the Lady Mounties the lead at 75:28 with an unassisted tally.

Penns Valley’s Scottie Dinges, who scored once in the first half, tied the game with just 2:24 remaining.

But P-O got the win with the Warlow goal in OT to even its record at 4-4.

Kinley Bender made 21 saves for the Lady Mounties, who were outshot 32-10.

P-O has won three straight and are back in action on Wednesday evening at Bellefonte.

Philipsburg-Osceola 4,

Penns Valley 3,

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Nicole Denger, PV, 21:31.

2. Scottie Dinges, PV, 26:26.

Second Half

3. Lily Warlow, PO, (Tatelynne Swatsworth), 43:50.

4. Khendyl Sharrer, PO, (Chloe Matson), 61:24.

5. PO (Matson), 75:28.

6. Dinges, PV, 77:36.

Overtime

7. Warlow, PO, (Matson), 81:27.

Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 10, Penns Valley 32

Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender) 21, Penns Valley (Avery Dinges) 6.

Corner kicks: Philipsburg-Osceola 1, Penns Valley 8.

