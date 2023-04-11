PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola softball team racked up 15 hits Tuesday in a 14-3 victory over Tyrone in six innings.
Mykenna Bryan paced the Lady Mounties with three hits, including a double and a home run, while scoring three runs and knocking in two.
Emily Gustkey added a pair of hits, one a home run, scored twice and recorded four RBIs, while Jocelyn Willams was 4-for-4 with two RBIs.
Ashlynn Havens added a pair of hits, while Emily Herr picked up three RBIs.
Alivia Bizzarri notched the win in the circle. She tossed six innings and gave up three runs (two earned) on just four hits. Bizzarri walked one batter and struck out five.
P-O, which improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the Mountain League, is back in action today hosting Punxsutawney.
Tyrone—3
Brodzina 2b 3110, Shaw lf 3010, Pearson c 3111, Sprankle ss 3001, E. Dibert 1b 3000, L. Dibert 2000, Lingenfelter 2000, Rockwell p 2110, S. Shaw 3b 2000, Smith cf 0000. Totals: 23-3-4-2.
Philipsburg-Osceola—14
Gustkey 2b 4224, Barnett rf 4110, Bryan 3b 5332, Bizzarri p 2000, Williams c 4042, Vaux 1b 2210, Wayland lf 2000, Havens ss 2121, Jarrett lf 3111, Herr cf 2113, Bayne cr 0100, Gallaher cr 0000, Hampton cr 0200. Totals: 30-14-15-3.
Score by Innings
Tyrone 200 010— 3 4 2
P-O 500 108—14 15 1
LOB—Tyrone 3, Philipsburg-Osceola 10. 2B—Bryan. HR—Bryan, Gustkey. SB—Havens, Bryan, Vaux, Hampton. CS—Gallaher.
Pitching
Tyrone: Rockwell—5 IP, 15 H, 14 R, 13 ER, 9 BB, 4 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Bizzarri—6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Bizzarri (3-2). LP—Rockwell.