PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola softball team picked up a 19-9 victory in five innings over DuBois Wednesday at Curtis Park in the season opener.
The Lady Mounties pounded out 14 hits, led by Maddyx Hampton, who had three, including two doubles.
Payton Barnett, Mykenna Bryan, Emily Gustkey and Jocelyn Williams each had two hits. Both of Gustkey’s were doubles, while Barnett, Williams and Emily Herr all hit a double as well.
Bryan clubbed a home run, scored twice and knocked in two. Williams recorded three RBIs, while Barnett and Williams added two apiece.
Barnett, Herr, Alivia Bizzarri and Daisy Wayland all scored three runs.
Bizzarri was also the winning pitcher, tossing all five innings.
P-O (1-0) is scheduled to play today at Penns Manor.
DuBois—9
Gulvas 4130, Runyan 4210, Pasternak 4100, Hale 4000, Baronick 3222, Pfeufer 3130, Lander 3121, Weible 3000, Reed 3100. Totals: 31-9-11-3.
Philipsburg-Osceola—19
Barnett 4322, Williams 4123, Hampton 5130, Wayland 4310, Gustkey 5220, Vaux 4100, Bryan 4222, Herr 4310, Bizzarri 4311. Totals: 38-19-14-8.
Score by Innings
Not available
2B—Gulvas, Runyan; Barnett, Williams, Hampton 2, Gustkey 2, Herr. HR—Baronick, Lander; Bryan.
Pitching
DuBois: Lander—4 IP, 12 H, 11 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO;
Philipsburg-Osceola: Bizzarri—5 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Bizzarri (1-0). LP—N/A