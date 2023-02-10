BOALSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola Lady Mounties picked up a 35-28 road win over St. Joseph's Academy on Thursday evening.
Lady Mountie Emily Gustkey had 17 of the team's 35 points. Maddy Malinich added six points while Khendyl Sharrer chipped in with five.
With the win, P-O finished up its season with a 5-17 record.
Philpsburg-Osceola—35
Warlow 0 1-2 1, Malinich 1 3-6 6, Gustkey 5 6-9 17, Gallaher 1 0-2 2, Sharrer 2 1-1 5, Thorp 2 0-0 4, Wood 0 0-0 0, Minarchick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 11-20 35.
St. Joseph's Academy—28
Straub 0 0-3 0, Carmack 0 0-0 0, Pase 0 1-2 1, Chappell 0 1-3 1, Peters 1 0-0 2, Calistri 1 0-1 3, Prospero 1 0-0 3, Yartz 8 1-5 17, McLhinney 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-14 28.