HUNTINGDON — The Philipsburg-Osceola softball team scored three runs in the fourth to break a 1-1 tie, then piled on four more in the fifth to pull away from host Huntingdon in an 8-2 victory.
Mykenna Bryan, Ashlynn Havens and Addison Jarrett led the Lady Mounties’ 10-hit attack with two apiece. Bryan had a double and a triple. Havens scored two runs and Jarrett knocked in two.
Emily Gustkey added a double, as did Emily Herr, who recorded three RBIs.
Abby Vaux picked up the win in the circle, tossing six innings while scattering seven hits and walking just one. She allowed just one unearned run and struck out two.
P-O improved to 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Mounties host Penns Valley on Monday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—8
Gustkey 2b 3011, Hampton ss 4100, Bryan 3b 4020, J. Williams c 4011, Gallaher cr 0100, Vaux p 2000, Wayland cr 0200, Barnett 1b-rf 4111, Havens lf 3220, Jarrett rf 4022, Muir p 0000, Herr cf 4113. Totals: 32-8-10-8.
Huntingdon—2
Kazmarski c 4000, Patrick p-2b 3000, Sheffield 2b-ss 0000, Edwards cf 4110, K. Williams ss-p 3011, Beyer dp 4021, Hillard 1b 2000, Cassatt 1b 1000, L. Robb rf 2020, K. Robb rf 0000, Miller 3b 3010, Beck lf 3020, Hack cr 0100. Totals: 29-2-9-2.
Score by Innings
P-O 100 340 0—8 10 2
Huntingdon 100 000 1—2 9 2
Errors—Gustkey, Bryan; Edwards, L. Robb. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 9, Huntingdon 9. 2B—Gustkey, Bryan, Herr. 3B—Bryan. HBP—K. Robb (by Vaux). SB—Barnett, Wayland, Gallaher 2; Beyer. PO—L. Robb.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Vaux—6 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Muir—1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Huntingdon: Patrick—5 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO; K. Williams—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Vaux (2-0). LP—Partrick.