PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team defeated visiting Cambria Heights 3-1 on Saturday.

Chloe Matson, Lily Warlow and Khendyl Sharrer scored for the Lady Mounties.

Tatelynne Swatsworth assisted Matson, who opened the scoring at 25:16 of the first half.

Warlow’s unassisted tally just five minutes into the second half gave P-O the lead for good, while Sharrer added an insurance goal with about 10 minutes remaining off a Grace McClure assist.

Kinley Bender made 14 saves for the Lady Mounties, who improved to 3-4 with the win.

“We had a slow start to the season but our club is improving and has identified the areas that we need to address moving forward,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said. “Kinley Bender played another strong game at keeper and our offense had three players score goals which was nice to see.

“We have a string of competitive games coming up, so I’m excited about the opportunities that we’ll have in the days to come.”

P-O is back in action today at Penns Valley.

Philipsburg-Osceola 3,

Cambria Heights 1

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Chloe Matson, PO, (Tatelynne Swatsworth), 25:16.

2. Emma Spanik, CH, (unassisted), 28:17.

Second Half

3. Lily Warlow, PO, (unassisted), 5:40.

4. Khendyl Sharrer, PO, (Grace McClure), 69:44.

Shots: Cambria Heights 17, Philipsburg-Osceola 11.

Saves: Cambria Heights (Isabella Pritchard) 4, P-O (Kinley Bender) 14.

Corner kicks: Cambria Heights 2, P-O 4.

