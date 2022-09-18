PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team defeated visiting Cambria Heights 3-1 on Saturday.
Chloe Matson, Lily Warlow and Khendyl Sharrer scored for the Lady Mounties.
Tatelynne Swatsworth assisted Matson, who opened the scoring at 25:16 of the first half.
Warlow’s unassisted tally just five minutes into the second half gave P-O the lead for good, while Sharrer added an insurance goal with about 10 minutes remaining off a Grace McClure assist.
Kinley Bender made 14 saves for the Lady Mounties, who improved to 3-4 with the win.
“We had a slow start to the season but our club is improving and has identified the areas that we need to address moving forward,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said. “Kinley Bender played another strong game at keeper and our offense had three players score goals which was nice to see.
“We have a string of competitive games coming up, so I’m excited about the opportunities that we’ll have in the days to come.”
P-O is back in action today at Penns Valley.
Philipsburg-Osceola 3,
Cambria Heights 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Chloe Matson, PO, (Tatelynne Swatsworth), 25:16.
2. Emma Spanik, CH, (unassisted), 28:17.
Second Half
3. Lily Warlow, PO, (unassisted), 5:40.
4. Khendyl Sharrer, PO, (Grace McClure), 69:44.
Shots: Cambria Heights 17, Philipsburg-Osceola 11.
Saves: Cambria Heights (Isabella Pritchard) 4, P-O (Kinley Bender) 14.
Corner kicks: Cambria Heights 2, P-O 4.