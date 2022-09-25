PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team defeated visiting Moshannon Valley 8-1 on Saturday.
Chloe Matson and Khendyl Sharrer each scored two goals and added an assist, while Maddyx Hampton also netted two goals in the win.
The Lady Mounties led 3-0 at the half, then scored three times in the first 7:44 of the second half on goals from Ellie Slogosky, Sharrer and Tatelynne Swatsworth to quickly up the advantage.
Lily Warlow added a pair of assists for P-O, which improved to 5-5 overall.
“This was a good way to hit the reset button and start the second half of the season on a positive note,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said. “The Lady Mounties sit at 5-5, ten games into the season and are in reach of achieving some of their goals. The girls need to finish strong in order to get where they want to go but the team played an overall solid match of possession soccer, which is something they’ve really been working on.”
Selah Perea scored the lone goal for the Damsels, who slipped to 2-7.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday.
The Damsels visit Tussey Mountain, while the Lady Mounties host Hollidysburg.
Philipsburg-Osceola 8, MoValley 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Chloe Matson, PO, (Paige Rishel), 6:50.
2. Maddyx Hampton, PO, (Lily Warlow), 19:19.
3. Khendyl Sharrer, PO, (Matson), 33:30.
Second Half
4. Ellie Slogosky, PO, (unassisted), 44:16.
5. Sharrer, PO, (Warlow), 46:16.
6. Tatelynne Swatsworth, PO, (unassisted), 47:44.
7. Hampton, PO, (Sharrer), 62:42.
8. Selah Perea, MV, (unassisted), 65:24.
9. Matson, PO, (unassisted), 70:53.
Shots: Moshannon Valley 7, Philipsburg-Osceola 24.
Saves: Moshannon Valley (Kate Fox) 16, Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender) 6.
Corner kicks: Moshannon Valley 0, Philipsburg-Osceola 4.