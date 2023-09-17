PHILIPSBURG — Chloe Matson scored four goals and added an assist Saturday in a 7-1 victory over Moshannon Valley.
Lily Warlow added two goals, while Maddyx Hampton scored a goal and had the helper on Matson’s first.
Kendra Smith, Ellie Slogosky and Olivia Hutton also had assists for the Lady Mounties, who evened their record at 3-3.
“This was the best overall team effort we’ve put together this season,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said. “That was really encouraging to see after a difficult week. I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead. This game is certainly something to build on.”
The Damsels lone goal came off the foot of Becca Kiner. Mazie Sattler assisted on the score.
Marley Reese made 12 saves for Mo Valley, which slipped to 1-4.
Both teams are back in action today.
Mo Valley hosts Curwensville, while P-O visits Tyrone.
Philipsburg-Osceola 7,
Moshannon Valley 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Chloe Matson, PO, (Maddy Hampton), 9:25
2. Hampton, PO, (Matson), 13:09
3. Matson, PO, (Lily Warlow), 20:31
4. Warlow, PO, (Kendra Smith), 25:30
5. Warlow, PO, unassisted, 27:05
Second Half
6. Matson, PO, (Olivia Hutton), 46:38
7. Matson, PO, (Ellie Slogosky), 61:52
8. Becca Kiner, MV, (Mazie Sattler), 77:13
Shots: Moshannon Valley 7, Philipsburg-Osceola 19.
Saves: Moshannon Valley (Marley Reese) 12, Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender 2, Charlie Hunt) 2.
Corner Kicks: Moshannon Valley 2, Philipsburg-Osceola 8.