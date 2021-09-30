WINDBER — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls golf team competed at the 2021 District 6 class 2A Golf Championships Thursday at Windber Country Club.
Abby Vaux led the Lady Mounties with a round of 106, which was good for eighth place overall. Lady Mountie Ivy Reed posted a 110 to finish 11th.
P-O was fourth in the team race with a score of 339. Olivia Hutton added a 123 to score for the Lady Mounties. Camden Potter also golfed, carding a 126.
Tyrone’s Cassidy Miksich won the D-6 title with a round of 78.
Westmont Hilltop’s Alyssa Kush (80), Huntingdon’s Jordan Houck (93) and Penn Cambria’s Alyssa Mostick (97) will join Miksich at the PIAA Championships Oct. 18 at Heritage Hills in York.
Westmont won the team title with a 298. The PIAA Team Championships are also held at Heritage Hills.
They are slated for Oct. 25.