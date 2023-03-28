PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola softball team blanked visiting Huntingdon 10-0 in five innings Tuesday at Curtis Park.
The Lady Mounties clubbed 14 hits, getting four from Maddyx Hampton, who had three runs and three RBIs.
Mykenna Bryan added three hits, including two doubles, two runs and two RBIs.
Jocelyn Williams, Emily Gustkey and Abby Vaux all hit doubles. Vaux scored two runs.
Alivia Bizzarri twirled a three-hitter in the circle. She struck out 10 Lady Bearcats and did not walk a batter. Bizzarri also had two hits for P-O, which improved to 2-0 this season.
The Lady Mounties return to action Thursday, hosting Central Mountain.
Huntingdon—0
Reynolds 1b 2000, Patrick cf-p 2000, Fultz ss 1000, Kazmarski c 2000, Hillard 3b 2000, Edwards 3b 2000, Beyer dp 2000, Borger 2b 2010, Sheffield p-lf 1000, Shope (flex) rf 0000. Totals: 16-0-2-0.
Philipsburg-Osceola—10
Hampton ss 4343, Gustkey 2b 3011, Bryan 3b 4232, Williams c 4011, Herr cf 2000, Barnett rf 3012, Vaux 1b 1210, Bizzarri p 3021, Bayne cr 0100, Wayland lf 2110, Jarrett lf 0100. Totals: 26-10-14-10.
Score by Innings
Huntingdon 000 00— 0 2 3
P-O 214 21—10 14 1
Errors—Fultz, Edwards, Borger; Hampton. LOB—Huntingdon 2, Philipsburg-Osceola 8.
2B—Edwards; Williams, Gustkey, Vaux, Bryan 2. HBP—Fultz (by Bizzarri); Gustkey (by Sheffield). SB—Barnett, Wayland, Gustkey, Bryan. CS—Borger.
Pitching
Huntingdon: Sheffield—3 2/3 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Patrick—1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Bizzarri—5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 SO.
WP—Bizzarri (2-0). LP—Sheffield.