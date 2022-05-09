HUNTINGDON — The Philipsburg-Osceola softball team blasted 13 hits in a 16-0 defeat of Huntingdon in four innings on Monday.
Karissa Taylor knocked in three runs on two hits, while MyKenna Bryan knocked in three runs on one hit.
Emily Herr, Alivia Bizzarri and London Cutler each had two RBIs, while Paige Jarrett had three hits.
Bizzarri pitched all four innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four. Bizzarri tossed a 6-inning no-hitter at the Lady Bearcats on May 2.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 4-7 overall and 3-6 in the Mountain League. The Lady Mounties play Wednesday at Bellefonte.
Philipsburg-Osceola—16
Jarrett 4331, Cutler 2112, Bryan 4113, Taylor 4223, Vaux 3120, Chverchko 2200, Herr 4122, Williams 1200, Bizzarri 3022, Long 0300, Betz 0000. Totals: 27-16-13-13.
Huntingdon—0
Reynolds 2000, Patrick 2010, Bilich 2000, Fultz 2000, Edwards 2000, Beyer 2010, Robb 1000, Staley 1000, Wilson 1000, Borger 0000, Lemin 0000. Totals: 15-0-2-0.
Score by Innings
P-O 184 3—16 13 1
Huntingdon 000 0— 0 2 5
Errors—Chverchko. Fultz 2, Borger, Staley, Bilich. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 6, Huntingdon 3. DP—Huntingdon. 2B—Cutler. Patrick. SAC—Vaux. SB—Chverchko, Jarrett. CS—Cutler.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Bizzarri—4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Huntingdon: Lemin—1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Borger—3 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Bizzarri (4-4). LP—Lemin.