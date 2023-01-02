HOUTZDALE — The Purchase Line girls basketball team ran out to a 13-3 lead after one quarter Saturday against Moshannon Valley on the way to a 55-36 victory.
The Damsels were led by Riley Wharton, who netted 10 points. Madison McCoy added nine for Mo Valley, which slipped to 2-4 overall.
Mo Valley is back in action today at Harmony.
Purchase Line—55
B. Weaver 3 2-4 9, Layden 6 0-1 12, Hopkins 6 0-0 15, K. Weaver 1 2-2 5, Syster 5 0-1 12, Cessna 1 0-0 2, A. Phillips 0 0-0 0, B. Phillips 0 0-0 0, Nedrow 0 0-0 0, McCombs 0 0-0 0, Faught 0 0-0 0, Butz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 4-8 55.
Moshannon Valley—36
Demko 1 0-2 2, Reifer 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-0 0, Wagner 0 0-0 0, McCoy 4 0-0 9, Clarkson 3 0-0 7, Berg 2 1-5 6, Wharton 4 2-4 10, Mihalko 0 0-0 0, Lewis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 3-11 36.
Three-pointers: K. Weaver, Hopkins 3, Syster 2, B. Weaver; Clarkson, McCoy, Berg.
Score by Quarters
Purchase Line 13 14 22 6—55
Mo Valley 3 11 12 10—36