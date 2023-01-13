FLINTON — The Glendale girls basketball team was edged by visiting Bellwood-Antis 39-37 on Friday evening.
The Lady Devils held a slim 21-19 lead at the half and the game was tied 29-29 after three.
Glendale’s Minyhah Easterling led all players with 18 points. Madison Peterson added 9 for the Lady Vikings, who slipped to 8-4 overall and 4-3 in the Inter County Conference.
Glendale returns to the court Monday at DuBois Central Catholic.
Bellwood-Antis—39
McCaulsky 3 3-3 12, Clapper 0 0-0 0, Hammond 2 0-0 6, Norton 4 0-0 9, Gerwert 1 4-6 6, Quick 0 0-0 0, Turek 1 0-0 2, Hess 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 7-9 39.
Glendale—37
Easterling 8 2-2 18, C. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 1 1-2 3, Peterson 4 0-0 9, B. Kuhn 2 0-0 5, Cavalet 0 2-2 2. Totals: 15 5-6 37.
Three-pointers: McCaulsky 3, Hammond 2, Norton; Peterson, B. Kuhn.
Score by Quarters
Bellwood 15 6 8 10—39
Glendale 16 3 10 8—37