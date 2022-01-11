BELLWOOD — The West Branch girls basketball team fell to host Bellwood-Antis 63-21 on Tuesday.
Jenna Mertz led the Lady Warriors with eight points.
West Branch dipped to 4-5 overall and 1-4 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Warriors visit Curwensville on Friday.
West Branch—21
Mertz 4 0-0 8, Cowder 3 0-2 6, Godin 0 0-0 0, Betts 1 0-0 2, Shingledecker 0 0-0 0, Smeal 1 0-0 3, Glover 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 0-2 21.
Bellwood-Antis—63
McCaulsky 5 0-0 12, McCracken 5 3-4 13, Worthing 9 0-0 18, Partner 1 1-2 3, Hammond 3 0-0 7, Clapper 1 2-2 5, Norton 1 0-0 2, Quick 0 0-0 0, Waite 0 0-0 0, Hess 1 0-0 3, Kensinger 0 0-0 0, Watters 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 6-8 63.
Three-pointers: West Branch 1 (Smeal), Bellwood-Antis 5 (McCaulsky 2, Hammond, Clapper, Hess).
Score by Quarters
West Branch 0 6 2 13—21
Bellwood-Antis 22 25 13 3 —63