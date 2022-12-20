The Clearfield Alliance Christian School’s girls basketball team upended Great Commission 30-24 on Tuesday.
Susan Mann led the Lady Crusaders, nearly hitting a triple double, with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 8 steals. Calli Mann added six points.
CACS—30
Shimmel 1 0-2 2, McTavish 0 0-0 0, Manno 3 0-0 6, Mann 8 0-0 16, Ramkawsky 0 0-0 0, McGary 1 0-0 2, Stone 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 0-2 30.
Great Commission—24
Fleck 0 0-0 0, Moyer 2 0-4 4, Lawson 3 0-0 6, Palazi 4 0-0 8, Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 0-4 24.
Score by Quarters
CACS 6 12 8 10—30
Great Commission 8 6 4 6—24