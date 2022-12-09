HYDE — The Clearfield girls basketball team lost to visiting Punxsutawney 63-37 Friday evening at Bison Gym.
Mia Helsel led the Lady Bison with 17 points. Hannah Glunt added 13.
Clearfield, which dropped to 2-3 with the loss, is back in action Tuesday hosting Philipsburg-Osceola.
Punxsutawney—63
Chloe Presloid 4 0-0 8, Danielle Griebel 4 1-2 10, Olivia Burkett 5 0-0 11, Emily McMahan 2 0-0 4, Avary Powell 6 0-0 12, Riley Doverspike 3 0-0 6, Samantha Griebel 4 1-2 12, Emily Wisnesky 0 0-0 0, Jolena Wintermeyer 0 0-0 0, Maddie Kriebel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 2-4 63.
Clearfield—37
Hannah Glunt 3 6-12 13, Cayleigh Walker 1 1-3 3, Riley Ryen 0 4-4 4, Mia Helsel 8 1-2 17, Jaylee Gill 0 0-0 0, Myleigh Huston 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 12-21 37.
Three-pointers: S. Griebel 3, D. Griebel, Burkett; Glunt.
Score by Quarters
Punxsutawney 20 18 14 9—63
Clearfield 6 13 4 14—37